Getty Images Sport Harry Kane tipped to choose between Man City & Liverpool if he returns to Premier League as Tottenham legend explains why Bayern Munich striker joining Arsenal 'could never happen in a million years' H. Kane Premier League Transfers Bayern Munich Arsenal Tottenham Manchester City Liverpool Champions League Bundesliga Teddy Sheringham has played down rumours linking Harry Kane to Arsenal, suggesting Liverpool and Man City as landing spots for the ex-Spurs striker. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal move would be "nightmare scenario" for Spurs fans

Sheringham: "It could never happen in a million years"

Kane linked with Premier League return to chase records Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱