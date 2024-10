This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Hansi Flick rewards Barcelona players with 'two extra days off' for hammering bitter rivals Real Madrid in first El Clasico of his reign Barcelona H. Flick Real Madrid vs Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Hansi Flick has granted "two extra days off" to his Barcelona players after their fabulous win away at Real Madrid in El Clasico. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Two extra days off for Barcelona players

Barca beat rivals Real 4-0

Blaugrana next face Espanyol Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below