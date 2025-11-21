Getty
Hansi Flick jokes about contract length as Barcelona boss addresses talk of Lionel Messi return
Messi's surprise visit to the Camp Nou
Messi's rise from La Masia prospect to global icon stands as one of footballs most remarkable narratives. After graduating from Barcelonas academy in 2004, he wasted little time in proving himself a once in a generation talent. His evolution reached new heights under Pep Guardiola, who shifted him into the false nine role, a position Messi transformed through his intelligence, movement and prolific goalscoring.
Over the course of 17 dazzling years at Camp Nou, Messi became the face of the clubs golden era. He guided Barcelona to 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs, while also collecting seven of the eight Ballon dOr trophies he has won in his career, most of them earned during his time in Catalonia.
The story took a dramatic turn in 2021, when Barcelona's financial collapse made his departure unavoidable. Messi then joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, spending two seasons in France before making another high profile move in 2023 to Inter Miami. In MLS, he continues to reshape the leagues global appeal and add new chapters to an already incomparable legacy.
While Messi signed an extension with Miami until 2028, he posted on his social media account a photo of his visit to Camp Nou hoping to return to play one last time.
"I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to," he said..
Flick's cheeky response
His visit to Camp Nou has sparked talk of a possible return to the club. A January transfer for Messi has been raised as a possibility to keep him match fit during the MLS close season break and ahead of the World Cup.
Asked about the possibility, Flick said: “Messi is the best football player of the last ten years, if not more. I have always enjoyed watching him play, he is fantastic, what he has done is incredible. His contract ends in 2028, mine in 2027... it’s not up to me to train him.”
Barcelona's injury crisis
Flick guided Barcelona to the La Liga title in the 2024–25 season and took them to the Champions League semi-finals, where they narrowly lost 5-4 to Inter over two legs. However, this season has started on a difficult note. Barcelona are already three points behind Real Madrid in the league and have suffered two defeats, including a 2-1 loss in the Clasico. Their Champions League form has also been underwhelming, as they sit 11th in the standings. Injuries have played a major role in their struggles, with key players like Pedri and Marcus Rashford sidelined.
Thankfully, the return of Raphinha and Joan Garcia has brought some much needed relief, giving Flick fresh options as he looks to stabilise the team.
"Perhaps right now we lack the confidence we should normally have and need," the coach said. "But now some players are coming back, and that will help us a lot. We have a fantastic squad, and if we play at the high level we did in Vigo, everything will be fine."
Emotional return to Camp Nou
With key players recovered, Flick will look to secure all three points when Bilbao visit the Camp Nou in an emotional return after nearly three years away. Renovation delays, regulatory hurdles and phased construction had forced the club to play at the Johan Cruyff Stadium and the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys across two chaotic seasons. The reopening, limited to just over 45,000 seats due to ongoing work, marks a symbolic reset for the team and supporters.
