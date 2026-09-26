'The team gave everything' - Giovanni Di Lorenzo defends Italy approach despite 2-0 defeat to Belgium

Speaking to UEFAafter the final whistle, Di Lorenzo conceded that costly defensive lapses proved decisive against a clinical opposing attack. Assessing his side's efforts on the night, the Napoli captain remarked: "The team gave everything, and it's disappointing because we wanted to make a good start. We have to improve.

"Belgium have some outstanding individual players, and they showed that tonight by making the most of every mistake we made. It's a shame because, when we conceded the second goal, we had started to take control of the game and were creating chances to get back on level terms.

"But there are positives we can take from the performance, too. In the first half, we were carried away by the enthusiasm and our desire to press, but that's the right approach and exactly what the coach wants from us."