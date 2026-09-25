Belgium spoil Mancini's Azzurri return with 2-0 Nations League victory

The return of Mancini to the Italy dugout was supposed to signal a new dawn for the national team, but instead, it provided a sobering reality check at the Stadio Olimpico. Taking charge for the first time since his abrupt departure in 2023, Mancini found his squad depleted by significant absences. Alessandro Bastoni was unavailable due to suspension, while key figures such as Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Bryan Cristante were sidelined through injury.

Belgium, also beginning a new era under former AC Milan midfielder Mark van Bommel, arrived in Rome without several star names of their own. Injuries to Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku, and Andre Onana meant the Red Devils were far from full strength, yet they retained plenty of Serie A flavour in their starting eleven. The likes of Charles De Ketelaere, Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Moreira were tasked with providing the creative spark, and they settled into the contest much quicker than their hosts.