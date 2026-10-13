Calls grow for Infantino to resign after undeclared £1.3m salary revealed

Infantino is facing renewed calls to step down from his position as FIFA president following reports that he received an undeclared second salary worth £1.3 million. While football's world governing body has publicly committed to transparency regarding its leadership's earnings since 2016, this specific payment from 2024 was notably absent from the organisation's official annual report, which only listed a salary of £3.88m.

However, recent US tax filings have shed light on the additional £1.3m transaction, which originated from FWC2026, the subsidiary established to manage the upcoming World Cup. This discovery has led to accusations that FIFA is failing to adhere to its own transparency regulations. Specifically, Article 43, paragraph 13 of the FIFA statutes dictates: 'The individual compensation of the FIFA president, the members of the council and the FIFA secretary general shall be made public.'