This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'I'm ashamed!' - Gianluigi Buffon opens up on infamous Michael Oliver referee attack during Juventus' 2018 defeat to Real Madrid but insists he would still 'do it all again' G. Buffon Juventus Champions League Gianluigi Buffon has revealed what really happened during his infamous sending-off by referee Michael Oliver in the 2018 Champions League last eight. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Italian goalkeeper says he feels "ashamed"

Juventus legend insisted he "would do it all again"

Michael Oliver showed a red card Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Serie A JUV UDI Match preview