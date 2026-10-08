Benin manager Gernot Rohr fumes as Lionel Messi and Argentina stars refuse to swap shirts or take photos after legend's farewell

Messi played his final game for Argentina on Tuesday in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin. The 39-year-old marked the historic occasion by scoring a penalty before retiring from international duty.

However, the occasion ended in frustration for the opposition. Benin head coach Rohr claims that the South American side completely shut out his squad after the final whistle. According to the manager, his players were banned from engaging with the Argentina squad. This meant they missed out on the traditional post-match custom of swapping shirts and greeting their opponents.