Gary Neville tears into Man Utd midfield after alarming Tottenham draw

United are facing mounting pressure after a deeply disappointing draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford. Dominic Solanke scored a crushing stoppage-time equaliser for the ten-man visitors, extending the Red Devils' miserable winless streak to four matches across all competitions.

Home supporters expressed their dismay by loudly booing the team at both half-time and full-time. The frustrating result leaves Carrick's side sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

Former captain Neville has now voiced his serious concerns over the club's current trajectory. He believes the squad must rapidly find a way to arrest their sudden slump in form.