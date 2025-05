This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Specsavers Gary Neville exclusive: Man Utd 'maybe needed' to lose Europa League final, his message to Mikel Arteta to end Arsenal's trophy pain & Specsavers' Best Worst Pitch campaign G. Neville Manchester United Arsenal Premier League Gary Neville spoke exclusively to GOAL about Manchester United's dreadful season, Arsenal's trophy hunt and Specsavers' Best Worst Pitch campaign. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd out of Europe for 2025-26

Arsenal again failed to deliver silverware

Neville teaming up with Specsavers for grassroots cause Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies HKO MUN Match preview