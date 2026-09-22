'Unpleasant human being!' - Gary Lineker launches sensational tirade on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and labels Man Utd a 'shambles'

The turbulent situation at Old Trafford prompted stinging criticism from Lineker. Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, the former England international took aim at the club's hierarchy. "I look at Man United and I see problems coming down from the top," he stated.

He then took a sarcastic swipe at the club's majority owners. "I must congratulate the Glazers on finding someone even worse than them that they can blame and getting him in there and getting all the stick: Jim Ratcliffe," Lineker continued. "I don’t think he’s a particularly pleasant human being and it’s a bit of a shambles of a football club the way it’s being run at the moment. So, well done to the Glazers on that one, deflecting everything away from them!"

Lineker also highlighted the systemic issues plaguing the Red Devils, pointing to crumbling infrastructure and a lack of sustainable progress. "It is a bit of a mess, that club. You've got a ground that's falling apart, all sorts of complaints about various things," he added. "The results, the inconsistency seems to be back. They have backed the manager many times and it’s not worked for them but there’s got to be something dripping down from the top."



