This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Not a nice man' - Former Premier League boss slams 'disrespectful' Gary Lineker and reveals reason for cold relationship with Match of the Day host Premier League Leicester Gary Lineker is facing renewed controversy after being accused of being “not a nice man” and “dismissive” by Ian Holloway. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lineker comes under fire

Holloway recalled "disrespectful" MoTD experience

Criticised Lineker for his treatment of referees Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League LEI IPS Match preview