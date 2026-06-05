'It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane' - Florentino Perez teases announcement of €150m signing for Real Madrid next week but president rules out several top names

The president’s comments come during a period of heightened tension behind the scenes at the Bernabeu. Perez has been vocal in his opposition to Riquelme, who he believes is trying to influence the club's values.

"The criticism doesn't hurt me. What hurts me is that these people want to influence Real Madrid; Riquelme's father was one of them," Perez explained. "I've been noticing a kind of conspiracy in the media to destabilize the club. I wanted to nip it in the bud. That's why I decided to call elections. What a coincidence that those who wanted to destabilize Real Madrid are the same ones who come from a sinister period in the club's history. They brought people into the assemblies who weren't from Real Madrid, they snuck in. And that's why I came back in 2009. Now, those are their children. I'm furious."

Regarding Riquelme's promise to bring Haaland, Perez said: "Everyone has denied it: his father, his agent, and the club. It's a bluff. It's a candidacy full of bluffs. And that's why I'm here, to defend Real Madrid. We are a united club."