Fiorentina-Rakow, CM's ratings: Ndour shows quality, Parisi steals the show. Fortini-Comuzzo mess things up

CHRISTENSEN 6: confident coming off his line and good with his feet. A fine return to action for the Dane. Could do nothing about Brunes' goal.

FORTINI 5: invisible in the first half. He played fearfully and lost Makuch on Brunes' goal. A defensive blunder in collaboration with his 2005-born teammate.

(From 68' DODO 6.5: attentive, precise, helpful in defence. He earned the decisive penalty).

RANIERI 7: returns as captain after months. A symbolic gesture, but one that marks a rebirth for a player who has gone through a difficult period. Given his performance on the pitch, even the captain's armband becomes superfluous. Fiorentina should take a leaf out of his book.

COMUZZO 5: tries to set up play but forgets that his job is to defend. He mistakes Brunes for Haaland, but it would be his cousin. He panics and lets him go to goal. There is no end to the young centre-back's negative spell.

GOSENS 6: he almost scores a beautiful goal with his heel, but the ball hits the crossbar. Glimpses of the real Gosens on a bleak European night at the Franchi.

(From 58' HARRISON 5.5: exhausted from the last intense month at Fiorentina, he comes on and already looks tired. With Monday coming up, it would be better to think of some alternatives. And with that, Parisi...)

FABBIAN 5.5: the more time passes, the more difficult it is to understand his usefulness to Vanoli's game. £15 million and many doubts about the former Bologna player.

MANDRAGORA 6: he doesn't push too hard: on Monday there is the match against Cremona and he will be needed. He limits himself to doing the simplest things without ever taking risks. He provided the assist for Ndour's goal.

(From 82' FAGIOLI N/A)

NDOUR 7.5: a trajectory that revives a desolate Franchi. The ball slips into the top corner: a lot of quality for a young man trying to light up a dull Fiorentina.

PARISI 7: Fiorentina's best player by far in recent months. Fabregas has never been more right than with the former Empoli player: at the moment, he would be a regular starter even in his Como team. Unstoppable.

PICCOLI 5.5: the usual Piccoli performance. Lots of fight, but little else. He never manages to hold onto the ball when needed. It is precisely in these moments that Moise Kean's absence is felt. As usual, he wastes opportunities. Substituted in the final minutes, the Franchi roars.

(From 82' BRASCHI N/A)

FAZZINI 5: even a broken clock is right twice a day. In Fazzini's case, twice is too many. Those who have ears to hear, let them hear.

(From 58' GUDMUNDSSON 6.5: the penalty saved him from a guaranteed failure. Let this be a starting point, otherwise there will be serious problems in Cremona).

VANOLI 6: "This is who we are now," said Vanoli at yesterday's press conference. And with a crucial match like Monday's at the Zini, this comeback victory is more than welcome.