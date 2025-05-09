This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Erling Haaland is BACK! Pep Guardiola confirms Norwegian striker is 'ready' for Man City's trip to points record-equalling Southampton Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League Erling Haaland is 'ready' to return to action after more than a month on the sidelines, ahead of Manchester City's clash with Southampton. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Haaland could feature for the first time since 30 March

City sit third after four consecutive PL wins

Southampton require a point to avoid equalling Derby's record Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe Next Match Premier League SOU MCI Match preview