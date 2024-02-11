Erik ten Hag reveals what Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro as Man Utd boss talks up ‘bond’ between midfield duo

Erik ten Hag reveals what Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro as Man Utd boss talks up ‘bond’ between midfield duoHarry SherlockGetty/GOALManchester UnitedKobbie MainooCasemiroPremier LeagueErik ten HagErik ten Hag believes that Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro and highlighted the benefits of the two playing together at Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMainoo a rising star at UnitedCasemiro a seasoned veteranTen Hag expects two to work together