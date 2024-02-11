‘No chance!’ - Legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson brutally trolls Tottenham over ever winning Premier League title

‘No chance!’ - Legendary Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson brutally trolls Tottenham over ever winning Premier League titleHarry SherlockGetty/GOALTottenham HotspurManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFormer Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson issued a witheringly blunt response when asked if Tottenham could ever win the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFerguson insists Spurs have "no chance"Asked by presenter with Sky Sports RacingTottenham have not won the league since 1961