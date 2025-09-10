Heading into this fifth category, we have already named 22 players. If those listed are selected for the final squad, then there will only be four other spots to go around. In essence, this bracket is the spiritual 'squeaky bum time' grouping, naming those who need to get their act together if they want any chance of featuring at the World Cup.

There are two A-listers among the chasing pack, with Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold yet to find their best form in an England shirt, and they are now in danger of missing out altogether. Though Foden has quickly become an afterthought only a year removed from winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, Tuchel has spoken publicly about Alexander-Arnold's exile: "I spoke to Trent. It was a difficult phone call but I wanted him to hear it from me, which he appreciated and he was very clear that he’s desperate and keen to come back and play for England. It's all in the mix but it is a competitive decision, and just to make the competition a little bit more spicy. First and foremost, I think Trent is a player who needs to feel trust and love from his manager and team-mates and from his club, his country and the fans. He needs that."

There has long been clamour to see Adam Wharton afforded full freedom in the heart of England's midfield. Unfortunately for the Crystal Palace man, an injury on the eve of this camp has seen him lose vital ground to Anderson in the race to be the Three Lions' full-time No.6. Slightly further ahead as a No.8 or No.10, Morgan Gibbs-White is looking less assured of a place with so many other talented players in his role. Anthony Gordon made a fine account of himself as a touchline winger in the win over Serbia, though like Gibbs-White could find himself scrambling for the starting spot with so much firepower yet to return.

Then we have the battle royale for the final goalkeeper spot. At this stage, Nick Pope is in pole position, given he is the only other recently-used option who is a starter at club level. That could change if he is usurped at Newcastle by Aaron Ramsdale, while James Trafford's prospects are now bleaker after City's signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Total players: 30