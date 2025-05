This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Eagles reportedly finalizing trade to send DE Bryce Huff to 49ers after just one season NFL Philadelphia Eagles are trading defensive end Bryce Huff to San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a mid-round pick. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Having signed a $51m deal with Eagles, Huff started just six games in 2024

Traded to 49ers for a mid-round pick after just one season

Trade can't be executed officially until after June 1 Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask