‘I don’t want to engage in this discussion’ - Thomas Tuchel bites back at England 'pressure' question after 'painful' loss to Japan

The defeat to Japan was compounded by a growing list of absentees that has left the England coaching staff concerned. Looking ahead to the final weeks of the domestic season, the German admitted he is feeling uneasy about the fitness of his star players.

"It will be scary to watch TV on the weekend and throughout, because from now on every muscle injury can mean that a player misses out," said Tuchel. "It's one thing if players go, if players gets injured, which is anyway not nice but then Jordan Henderson, who is a key figure for us in camp, is out, Declan Rice is out, Bukayo [Saka] is out.

"They are captains for their clubs, and they drive the standards. And then Harry Kane drops out so it's basically the leadership group who is not available. This affects, of course, a group... From now on, the next eight weeks, I am concerned, of course, and I hope that that everything goes well for the players, that they stay healthy."