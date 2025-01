This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Disgusting coach!' - Ex-Barcelona player lashes out at Getafe boss Jose Bordalas in outrageous social media tirade following gritty draw Barcelona LaLiga Getafe vs Barcelona Getafe Jose Bordalas was labelled a "disgusting coach" by ex-Barcelona player Ramon Caldere following his side's 1-1 draw with the Catalan side. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca played out scrappy draw vs Getafe

Coach Bordalas criticised on social media

Ex-player called him "disgusting" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱