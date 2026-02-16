Goal.com
Live
FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-AJAX-FORTUNAAFP
Gill Clark

'I feel really sorry and guilty' - Devastated Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks out after injury ends ex-Arsenal star's season

Former Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has sent out a heartfelt message to supporters after seeing his season ended by a serious injury. The Ukraine international sustained the problem on his home debut for Ajax after making the switch to the Eredivisie side this winter. Zinchenko is now set to undergo surgery and is facing a long spell on the sidelines.

  • Injury nightmare for Zinchenko

    Zinchenko arrived at Ajax after his season-long loan with Nottingham Forest was brought to an early end. The defender signed on with the Eredivisie side until the end of the season but suffered a knee injury just two-and-a-half minutes into his home debut for his new club on Saturday night. The club have now confirmed that Zinchenko must have an operation and is out for the season.  A statement read: "Oleksandr Zinchenko has been ruled out for an extended period. The defender suffered a knee injury last weekend in the early stages of the home match with Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Examination at the hospital has shown that surgery is required. This will take place in the near future. The 29-year-old Ukraine international will then face a lengthy rehabilitation period, which means he will not play again this season."

  • Zinchenko sends out message

    Zinchenko has now posted an emotional update on Instagram: "Devastated. Still cannot believe what happened. Since day one at this amazing football club and people around me, I started to feel happy and found my smile back again on the grass. From the deepest place in my heart I feel really sorry and guilty in front of the club @afcajax but unfortunately we cannot keep this situations under control. I will accept and will go through this challenge alongside with my biggest achievement in my life - family. I will be back soon and stronger. #Godsplan."

  • Arsenal players send support

    Arsenal players have been quick to send their support to Zinchenko. William Saliba replied to his post on Instagram with the message: "You will come back stronger." Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres also responded with emojis, while former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka said: "Stay strong brother."

  • Ukraine v Belgium: Group E - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Zinchenko now faces a long time out of the game and will hope he can make a full recovery after going under the knife. His injury means he will also be forced out of Ukraine's World Cup play-off against Sweden in March. If Ukraine manage to get past Sweden they will go on to play either Poland and Albania for a chance to secure a spot in the summer's tournament in North America, Mexico and Canada. 

