Destiny Udogie named as Premier League player allegedly threatened with a gun by agent as Tottenham issue statement
Spurs 'providing support' for Udogie
Udogie starred in Tottenham's 4-0 win against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but only a few hours earlier, news broke from Italy that he was allegedly the victim of threatening behaviour from a football agent, who is believed to have brandished a firearm. He continued to play for Spurs in the aftermath, coming on as a substitute against West Ham just seven days later. Spurs have released a statement on the incident, saying: "We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so. Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further."
Tottenham defender switches agency
The matter coincides with Udogie changing agencies in recent weeks. The Italian international signed with Elite Project Group, who also represent Bukayo Saka, Jamie Gittens, Jadon Sancho, Romeo Lavia, Alex Iwobi, and more. It was reported that the Spurs star made the move in order to facilitate a new deal with the club, after cementing his place as the first-choice left-back. But there is now speculation that the move may have been influenced by the traumatic experience on the streets of London.
Udogie joined Spurs from Udinese in 2022, initially remaining on loan with the Serie A side before making the permanent switch to England. Since then, he has made 75 appearances for the Premier League giants, becoming a key part of Ange Postecoglou's squad, and now Thomas Frank's, and he has made 10 appearances across all competitions this term, competing with Djed Spence after his recent rise through the ranks.
Police issue statement
Alongside Spurs' decision to speak about the matter, the Metropolitan police have also released an official statement. They said: "Police were called at 23.14hrs on Saturday, 6 September, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm. Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation, it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual," the police statement said. "No injuries were reported in either incident. A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 8 September on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence. He has been bailed while enquiries continue."
Udogie aiming for World Cup spot with Italy
With his team showing strong support for him, Udogie can now turn his attention back to football. Injuries have disrupted his season so far, but the Italian marked his full return with a start on Tuesday night, as Spurs ran riot against Copenhagen. He was a pivotal part of the Europa League winning-squad last season, a moment he described as an "incredible feeling." The defender said: "Yes, it’s my first trophy. Winning something so big is an incredible feeling because it’s every child’s dream when they start playing. When you play football, you want to represent your country, and I’ve always dreamed of playing for the national team – doing it in big stadiums in front of your fans!"
The 22-year-old will be hoping he can stay fit in the long-term ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where he says it is his dream to represent his country. In a recent interview, he said: "It would be more than a dream. As a kid, you watch the TV and think ‘one day I want to be there!’ Now that I have the chance to get there, I think of it as a goal more than a dream. I really want it to happen and I want to experience it to the fullest!"
