This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Dani Dyer's wedding theme revealed! Netflix show to serve as inspiration for special day with West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen as pair prepare to tie the knot J. Bowen West Ham Showbiz Premier League Dani Dyer and West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen are reportedly planning a Bridgerton themed wedding ceremony as they prepare to tie the knot. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bowen to wed Dani Dyer next month

Netflix show to serve as inspiration

Wedding plans shaping up nicely Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League WHU SOU Match preview