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Adhe Makayasa

'It's a massive win' - Dan James hails Wales character as Craig Bellamy secures statement victory over Norway

D. James
Wales
Wales vs Norway
Norway
UEFA Nations League A

Winger Dan James has praised Wales for displaying great character after Craig Bellamy's side came from behind to defeat 10-man Norway in the Nations League. The dramatic 2-1 turnaround at Cardiff City Stadium halted a six-game winless slide, securing the Dragons their first victory in League A and providing an essential morale boost in the section.

  • Spirited comeback snaps winless sequence

    The hosts showed tremendous character at Cardiff City Stadium to turn the contest around and deliver the first signature scalp of the Bellamy era against a higher-ranked opponent. Oscar Bobb's early strike looked to have destabilised the Dragons before James restored parity on the stroke of half-time by sweeping home Sorba Thomas' pinpoint cross. Torbjorn Heggem's straight red card within thirty seconds of the restart handed Wales complete control, allowing Neco Williams to curl in a sublime free-kick and seal a landmark first win in Nations League A.

  • Wales v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Winger commends relentless defensive resilience

    Goalscorer James stressed the value of this defiant performance in rebuilding squad confidence on the international stage. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day Wales, the former Manchester United attacker reflected on the side's renewed grit: "It's a massive win, gets us off the mark in this group.

    "We were really disappointed after the first two games, especially against Denmark, it wasn't quite us. Tonight it was us, we defended well from the front, a lot of people would have written us off after the first goal but it was great for us to get the goal before half time and it gave us that lift."

    Highlighting the collective effort behind their response, he added: "It's a credit to the staff and the players for dusting ourselves off after the first few games, the fans were also incredible tonight so they really helped us."

  • High press yields decisive turnaround

    Sustained front-foot aggression provided the catalyst for Wales to arrest a six-game winless slide on the international stage. Reflecting on the counter-pressing sequence that led to his equaliser, the winger continued: "I was really pleased with the goal. We want to high press and win the ball back and we haven't quite got the last pass and thankfully we did and it got us back in the game."

    Assessing how Bellamy's side navigated their numerical advantage through to the final whistle, he concluded: "From then on we were brilliant, we started the second half well and we capitalised on the red card and then it was about whether we could push on. We couldn't quite get that third but I thought we defended absolutely brilliantly tonight."

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  • Wales v Norway - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD3Getty Images Sport

    Hard-fought scalp resets group ambitions

    Neutralising the potent threat of Erling Haaland offers Bellamy's side a valuable blueprint as they navigate the remainder of their top-tier campaign. To avoid relegation trouble in a challenging Nations League section, the Dragons must maintain this defensive discipline. The resolve demonstrated in the Welsh capital now provides vital momentum ahead of Sunday's daunting away fixture against Denmark on October 4.

UEFA Nations League A
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Norway crest
Norway
NOR