This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Crystal Palace consider legal action against UEFA over agonising Europa League participation decision following FA Cup win Crystal Palace Lyon Transfers Premier League Ligue 1 Europa League Crystal Palace will reportedly take legal action against UEFA if they are banned from competing in the Europa League next season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Crystal Palace win 2025 FA Cup

Place in Europa League uncertain

Eagles consider legal action Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask