'A story that will last forever' - Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina legend plays final international game

The curtain has finally come down on Messi's extraordinary international career, and the footballing world has been quick to offer its respect. Among those leading the tributes was his greatest individual rival, Ronaldo, who shared a poignant message on social media. After Messi reflected on his journey in a heartfelt Instagram post following his farewell match, Ronaldo responded with words of deep admiration that resonated across the globe.

Ronaldo’s message was succinct but carried significant weight, highlighting the legacy Messi leaves behind. The 41-year-old Portuguese captain wrote: 'Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.'