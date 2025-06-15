This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram 'Like father, like son' - Cristiano Ronaldo gets new training partner as CR7 flexes muscles and Junior looks to follow in record-breaking footsteps after Portugal debut C. Ronaldo Saudi Pro League Portugal Showbiz Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo has a new training partner, with CR7 making a "like father, like son" claim after being joined in the gym by Junior. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cristiano Jr made bow for Portugal U15 side

Helped them to win tournament trophy

Watched father lift Nations League crown