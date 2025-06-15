This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr training 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'Like father, like son' - Cristiano Ronaldo gets new training partner as CR7 flexes muscles and Junior looks to follow in record-breaking footsteps after Portugal debut

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeaguePortugalShowbizAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new training partner, with CR7 making a "like father, like son" claim after being joined in the gym by Junior.

  • Cristiano Jr made bow for Portugal U15 side
  • Helped them to win tournament trophy
  • Watched father lift Nations League crown
