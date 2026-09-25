Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable Al-Nassr gesture revealed as Alvaro Gonzalez details unpaid wages ordeal

The protracted wage dispute was eventually resolved only after the Portugal captain caught wind of the dressing-room crisis and intervened directly with the relevant authorities. Recounting how Ronaldo refused to collect his initial wages until his team-mates were compensated, Alvaro added: "He found out about the situation. He was going to be paid by the government, and he said that out of his first salary, which wasn't small, the first thing they had to do was pay the players. Some of us hadn't been paid - not everyone - and he said: 'Until these people get paid...' He didn't have to do it, but Cristiano did."