This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Cristian Romero caught up in spat with Bodo/Glimt star as Tottenham defender tells Europa League opponents not to 'talk so much' Tottenham C. Romero J. Gundersen Premier League Cristian Romero was involved in a spat with a Bodo/Glimt player after Tottenham celebrated a goal in front of the Norwegian side's fans on Thursday. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Spurs confronted after celebrating goal

Romero hit back at Bodo/Glimt star

Gundersen reveals Argentine's response Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League TOT CRY Match preview