AFP
Silly 1,000! Old rival Bellamy in awe of Ronaldo goal target but demands Lisbon blank
Bellamy hails Ronaldo's incredible 1,000-goal pursuit
Wales head coach Craig Bellamy delivered high praise for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The 48-year-old manager lauded the forward's longevity, admitting total admiration for Ronaldo's stated ambition to score 1,000 senior career goals.
Bellamy recognized the 41-year-old attacker as an all-time legend whose legacy will endure for centuries.
However, the Welsh manager lightheartedly requested that Ronaldo delay his goal pursuit until after their international fixture.
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Former rivals clash in Lisbon after Premier League history
During his own playing career, Bellamy faced Ronaldo five times in the Premier League while representing Liverpool, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, and West Ham United. Their most notable encounter occurred in the 2008–09 season, when Ronaldo scored a brace at Old Trafford to secure a 2-0 victory for Manchester United against Bellamy's West Ham side.
Having also battled in intense Northwest Derby fixtures during his time at Anfield, Bellamy understands the unique defensive challenge Ronaldo presents.
"We're talking about a thousand goals. Seriously? Who gets a thousand goals?" Bellamy stated. "It's just silly, and I hope he gets it, but I hope he gets nothing tomorrow. It starts after us."
Welsh manager backs Jorge Jesus as right fit for Portugal
Addressing Portugal's managerial shift, Bellamy praised newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus as an incredible tactician capable of unlocking the squad's world-class potential. He suggested that Jesus provides the exact structural discipline required by Portugal's talented roster.
Despite expecting an intense high-tempo match, Bellamy hopes Portugal undergo a minor adaptation period during Thursday's fixture.
"I think it's the right choice for Portugal. I think it works," Bellamy explained. "What he can offer is exactly what this Portuguese team needs and is probably what the players want."
- AFP
Injury-hit Wales target Euro qualification carrot in Lisbon
Wales proceed into their second League A campaign managing a severe injury list that includes key figures Harry Wilson, Karl Darlow, and Joe Rodon. Captain Ben Davies highlighted the match as a major test against one of Europe's top sides, marking the first official meeting between the nations since the Euro 2016 semi-final in Lyon.
Bellamy remains determined to secure a positive result to enhance Wales' seeding for upcoming Euro qualifiers.
The Welsh squad aim to control the match tempo and deliver a resilient defensive display.
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