This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anthony Elanga, Adama Traore, and Darren CampbellGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

Could ex-Man Utd star Anthony Elanga compete in an Olympic 100m Final? Ex-British sprinter Darren Campbell issues telling verdict amid revelation about coaching 'interesting case' Adama Traore

A. ElangaManchester UnitedA. TraoreFulhamNottingham ForestPremier League

Ex-Olympic champion Darren Campbell has given his take on whether Anthony Elanga could be a 100 metre sprinter after his rapid Manchester United goal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Elanga shows speed for Man Utd goal
  • Ex-sprinter gives verdict on his Olympic chances
  • Lifts lid on 'interesting case' Traore
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱