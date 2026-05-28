Sport1 reports that the club chairman personally intervened in the talks with the Austrian, securing a positive outcome. Hoeneß is said to have laid out Bayern's clear financial limits to the 29-year-old's entourage regarding a new deal.

Laimer, who has repeatedly stated that he feels at home in Munich and wants to stay, can therefore expect only a modest increase in salary if he extends his deal, which currently runs until summer 2027.