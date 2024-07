'Definition of clutch!' - Jude Bellingham sends England fans into frenzy with stunning last-gasp bicycle kick after 'one of the worst stinkers' as Gareth Southgate's team stage remarkable Euro 2024 comeback vs Slovakia Jude BellinghamEngland vs SlovakiaEnglandSlovakiaEuropean Championship

England fans could not believe their eyes after seeing Jude Bellingham come to the rescue with a brilliant stoppage-time goal at Euro 2024.