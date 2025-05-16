Club World Cup Scouting Report: Will Urawa Red Diamonds' success in continental tournaments bode well this summer?

The Urawa Red Diamonds have more continental success than they do domestically - could that be an asset in the CWC?

Urawa Red Diamonds aren't domestic giants when it comes to the J1 League, Japan's top flight. The Saitama City-based club has won just one title since the Japanese First Division became the J1 League in 1992, lifting the league title in 2006, and four previous top-flight wins since its founding in 1950.

Yet, in Asia, they're juggernauts, winning the Asian Champions League three times - in 2007, 2017, and 2022. It's the second-most wins by any club in Asia, tied with the K League's Pohang Steelers and one fewer than Middle Eastern powerhouse Al-Hilal Saudi FC.

In theory, the Red Diamonds' wins in the Asian Champions League should greatly benefit them in the upcomgin Club World Cup. The Asian Champions League might not be as competitive as its European or South American counterparts, but there's an argument that it might be more grueling.

There are fixtures from Iraq to Australia, Japan to India. This year's rebranded Club World Cup spans across the U.S., and Urawa might have a slight advantage over its group stage competitors as a result of its previous success. Still, with Inter Milan, River Plate and Monterrey all in the same group, the Red Diamonds face a tall task.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Urawa Red Diamonds, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the sole J1 League team at the tournament.