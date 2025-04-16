Club World Cup Scouting Report: River Plate on mission to prove they're South America's fiercest competitors

Los Millonarios are looking to prove they're Argentina's finest - and the kings of South America

Marcelo Gallardo's men will march to the U.S. this summer on a mission to prove they're South America's finest at the Club World Cup.

One of two Argentine teams competing, River will look to show the world what Argentine football is all about. Led by La Albiceleste veterans Marcos Acuna, Franco Armani, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Gonzalo Montiel - scorer of the penalty kick that helped his country lift the World Cup in 2022 - River will pair experience with a bit of youth.

As 38-time domestic league champions - their last title came in 2023 - River exude excellence when it comes to the Argentine game. And that means they will give every opponent something to worry about, from Group E to - potentially - the knockouts. One of six CONMEBOL teams in total in this tournament, watch out for Los Millonarios.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is River Plate with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Argentine side at the tournament.