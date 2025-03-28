Club World Cup Scouting Report: PSG are fun again, but can young, talented side make magic happen in the United States?

The young Parisian side have made waves in Europe, but an international club tournament would stamp their credentials

So, Paris Saint-Germain are fun again. Is this a good thing? Are we supposed to enjoy it? Can we enjoy the fact that Ousmane Dembele looks a proper footballer, that Bradley Barcola is ensuring that the loss of Kylian Mbappe doesn't hurt that much, that Joao Neves is quickly becoming one of Europe's best midfield talents?

PSG are coached by an excellent-yet-somehow-underrated manager in Luis Enrique, feature a litany of young talent, and play the kind of high-pressing counter-attacking football that captivates fans. Factor in veteran experience of Marquinhos at the back, and there's suddenly a feel-good vibe here.

Their elimination of Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield was a vindication of it all. Where they go from here is hard to tell. They will certainly wrap up Ligue 1. A Champions League title seems a stretch, but isn't out of the question.

Article continues below

More broadly, this is a young, fun team, complete with really very good footballers that might just be able to make some noise this summer - and for years to come.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is PSG, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the French stars ahead of this summer's tournament.