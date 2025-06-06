Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Olivier Giroud have his moment for LAFC when he returns to the world's stage?

After a stellar 2024 MLS campaign, LAFC's rocky start to 2025 is over and they're back to their best - will it translate in the Club World Cup?

They arrived in unorthodox fashion, but LAFC are Club World Cup-bound, and they're out to put the world on notice.

The Black and Gold have been one of the league's best teams in recent years, and they're heading into the competition spearheaded by Denis Bouanga and two former world champions with France in 2018, Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.

The club has won four major trophies since its arrival in 2018, with two Supporters' Shields, the 2022 MLS Cup, and the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship title. They will look to translate that to the Club World Cup stage.

In the final months of manager Steve Cherundolo's contract, a top performance in the competition would be a storyline ending for the former U.S. international on the touchline, while adding further lore to the history books of the league and the club itself. The question that remains for them heading into it, though, is whether they can compete. A tough group awaits them, but with talent like Bouanga, Giroud, and Lloris in the mix, anything is possible.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is LAFC, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for one of three MLS representatives at the tournament.