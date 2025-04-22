Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Thiago Silva's last dance on the FIFA stage lift Fluminense to new heights?

The Brazilian side will look to build on their success of recent years and make a run in Club World Cup

In 2023, Fluminense were on top of all of South America. Crowned Copa Libertadores champions and winners of the Carioca Championship (domestic league title), they also earned Club World Cup runners-up honors that same campaign - and also went on to claim the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, CONMEBOL's equivalent of the UEFA Super Cup. It was their year.

However, they've since taken a few steps back.

Manger Fernando Diniz was poached by the national team's federation, and appointed interim head coach of the Selecao on a one-year basis. He only lasted seven months - but by then, Fluminense had already moved on. They've gone through four-different coaches since, and have struggled to regain the form that had them peaking among South American sides.

This summer, at the FIFA Club World Cup, they'll look to find that spark once again. They have experience in the tournament - but never at one of this size, with the new 32-team field. Their roster is loaded with experience - highlighted by former Chelsea star and UEFA Champions League winner Thiago Silva.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Fluminense with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Brazilian side at the tournament.