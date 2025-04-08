Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson lead Chelsea to their first trophy since 2021?

Can the one-time champions of the tournament find success in its revamped format?

When Chelsea lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in 2021, they briefly stood atop the world. But since then, the English giants have failed to add another continental or intercontinental title to their collection. This summer in the United States, they’ll aim to change that.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca and the leadership of captain Reece James, the Blues are eyeing a strong run through Group D and into the knockout rounds. Chelsea have a long history of contending for trophies, and the revamped Club World Cup will be no exception. The Blues will be expected to make their presence felt as one of the tournament's favorites.

Domestically, the club has hovered in and out of the Premier League’s top four and is battling to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League for the 2025-26 season. They’re also juggling a deep UEFA Conference League campaign, with a quarterfinal berth already secured.

This summer, backed by a star-studded squad featuring EURO 2024 champion Marc Cucurella among others, Chelsea will look to reclaim their place at the summit of world football.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Chelsea, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Premier League giants ahead of this summer's tournament.

NOTE: Leon were expelled from the Club World Cup, which means Chelsea's opening opponent is still to be determined.