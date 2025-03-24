Club World Cup scouting report: How will rebuilt Botafogo perform without Argentina star Thiago Almada?

Botafogo have blown up their title winning roster, and might struggle for results in a tough group

Well, that's not how you keep a title-winning team together. Botofago enjoyed one of the best seasons in club history last year, completing an unlikely Brazilian Serie A-Copa Libertadores double despite being outsiders when the campaign kicked off.

They have followed that not by retaining the side, but rather by blowing it up. Star players Luiz Henrique and Thiago Almada both left the club in January. Top scorer Junior Santos also left. Early season results have been poor. They were battered by Racing Club in the Recopa Sudamericana - a clash between the winners of the Argentine and Brazilian top flights.

Still, this is a historic club with fans around the world. And even if it was just a solo season of glory, then it wasn't a bad one for supporters to hold onto. It could have implications for the Club World Cup, though, where a weakened side might struggle in a group that also includes PSG and Atletico Madrid.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13.

Next up is Botafogo, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the reigning Brazilian champs in a tough group.