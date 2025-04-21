Club World Cup Scouting Report: Borussia Dortmund won't be afraid of anyone, but can they make a run this summer?

The German side has regularly gone toe-to-toe with the game's elite, which is a reason for optimism this summer

For years, Borussia Dortmund has been America's team, thanks to the team's part in developing U.S. men's national team stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna. However, as the German giants prepare for a big summer tournament in the United States, there's a very real possibility they head across the pond without their current U.S. men's national team regular.

Reyna's future is uncertain, and reports indicate that he might be on the move this summer. Those rumors come as Dortmund look ahead to the Club World Cup, this summer's big opportunity to win a trophy on American soil. There's no guarantee Reyna will be involved, and, at the moment, given his lack of minutes, it seems he wouldn't have a big part to play even if he did end up staying at the club.

Reyna isn't the only American in the team, though. Could this summer be a chance for rising star Cole Campbell, who has been right on the fringes of Dortmund's first team all year long? Campbell looks like the next American to play a role at Dortmund, but it remains to be seen when that big leap will come from him.

While American fans will be hoping to see Reyna and Campbell on the pitch, Dortmund, as a club, will be eyeing silverware. Despite some struggles this season, the club has proven it can go toe-to-toe with the game's elite for some time now, and this current group is no different. They have the pieces to threaten any team in the competition, but it will be a tough task considering the other teams in the competition.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Borussia Dortmund with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the German side at the tournament.