Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can AFC champions Al Ain FC pull off the unthinkable this summer against Juventus or Manchester City?

After winning the AFC Champions League last season, can the UAE's most successful club cause a shock this summer?

We're going to get it out of the way right here at the start: the Club World Cup isn't going to be easy for Al Ain FC. Hailing from the United Arab Emirates, Al Ain have been drawn into a group with Manchester City and Juventus. Good luck with that one!

But that's the fun part of this tournament, isn't it? Al Ain are the UAE's most successful club and, as they prepare to head to the U.S. for this summer's tournament, they'll be dreaming of causing an upset against one of the world's Goliaths.

Back on home soil, the club is known as Al Zaeem, which translates to "The Boss". Rightfully so. They are far and away the UAE's top trophy winners, having won 38 in total, including 14 league crowns. Most notably, though, they are the only UAE side to have won the AFC Champions League, which has booked them their date with the world's best.

They do have a history in this competition, too. In 2018, as hosts of the Club World Cup, Al Ain topped Team Wellington and Esperance de Tunis to earn a clash with Argentine giants River Plate. They won that on penalties, thus getting a lucky ticket to face Real Madrid in the finale. The UAE side lost, 4-1, but it was a dream run, one that will give them hope ahead of this summer.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13.

Next up is Al Ain, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the UAE side at the tournament.