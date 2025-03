América advanced to the Champions Cup quarterfinals after defeating Chivas, with Cruz Azul awaiting in next round

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below América dominated in a 4-0 victory over Chivas

Brian Rodríguez, Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo score

Las Águilas now will face Cruz Azul for a ticket to semifinals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱