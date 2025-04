This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chelsea at risk of losing £70m from summer transfer budget as Enzo Maresca fights to save Blues' season and future Chelsea Premier League E. Maresca Enzo Maresca could see his transfer budget slashed by £70m if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea's transfer budget could be slashed by £70m

Blues currently sixth in the Premier League

Will have to qualify for UCL Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Conference League CHE LEG Match preview