Chelsea player ratings vs Hull: Pedro Neto, that is magic! Portugal international scores superb hat-trick and Estevao puts open goal howler behind him to score as Liam Rosenior's men thump manager's old side

Chelsea had two huge chances within the first 10 minutes, as Alejandro Garnacho forced a good save, before Pedro Neto saw the rebound blocked.

Hull travelled up the other end shortly after and Liam Millar picked the pocket of Reece James in his own area, but Mamadou Sarr made a good block to spare the right-back's blushes.

Amazingly, both Estevao and Liam Delap managed to miss huge chances in the Yorkshire snow. First, the Brazilian rounded the goalkeeper and managed to sky his resulting shot, before Delap chased down a clearance from goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, but he incredibly failed to put the ball over the line.

Neto made up for his earlier miss with a fine strike to open the scoring before half-time, collecting a ball on the edge of the box and whipping a superb effort into the bottom corner.

Neto added a second to his tally in the 50th minute, as his devilish corner delivery evaded everyone and went through Phillips' legs before nestling in the back of the net.

And both Delap and Estevao moved on from their dismal misses by linking for Chelsea's third, the former sprinting into the box and holding off a defender before squaring for the Brazilian to finish.

Neto completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes, again latching onto a Delap touch before finishing with an instinctive, poacher's finish.

Hull hit the post late on through Lewis Koumas, but this was a thumping win for the Blues.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the MKM Stadium...