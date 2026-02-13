Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea Hull Getty
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea player ratings vs Hull: Pedro Neto, that is magic! Portugal international scores superb hat-trick and Estevao puts open goal howler behind him to score as Liam Rosenior's men thump manager's old side

Chelsea thumped Hull City 4-0 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday evening. Pedro Neto scored a hat-trick, including a goal directly from a corner, and Estevao also hit the back of the net as the Blues thumped Liam Rosenior's old employers.

Chelsea had two huge chances within the first 10 minutes, as Alejandro Garnacho forced a good save, before Pedro Neto saw the rebound blocked. 

Hull travelled up the other end shortly after and Liam Millar picked the pocket of Reece James in his own area, but Mamadou Sarr made a good block to spare the right-back's blushes. 

Amazingly, both Estevao and Liam Delap managed to miss huge chances in the Yorkshire snow. First, the Brazilian rounded the goalkeeper and managed to sky his resulting shot, before Delap chased down a clearance from goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, but he incredibly failed to put the ball over the line.

Neto made up for his earlier miss with a fine strike to open the scoring before half-time, collecting a ball on the edge of the box and whipping a superb effort into the bottom corner.

Neto added a second to his tally in the 50th minute, as his devilish corner delivery evaded everyone and went through Phillips' legs before nestling in the back of the net.

And both Delap and Estevao moved on from their dismal misses by linking for Chelsea's third, the former sprinting into the box and holding off a defender before squaring for the Brazilian to finish.

Neto completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes, again latching onto a Delap touch before finishing with an instinctive, poacher's finish.

Hull hit the post late on through Lewis Koumas, but this was a thumping win for the Blues. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the MKM Stadium...

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-HULL-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Had barely anything to do. Good distribution when the ball did come to him. 

    Reece James (6/10):

    Attempted to shepherd a ball out and lost it in his own area, only to see the resulting shot blocked by Sarr. Recovered well. Subbed.

    Wesley Fofana (7/10):

    Won every duel he faced. A monstering of Hull's attack. 

    Mamadou Sarr (7/10):

    Great block to spare James' blushes. Looked at home in the backline. 

    Jorrel Hato (7/10):

    Appeared to unsettle Hull's goalkeeper as Neto's superb corner whipped in. Got forward when he could before being subbed late on. A fine display.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-HULL-CHELSEAAFP

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (8/10):

    Excellent distribution of the ball. More than 20 passes into the final third, constantly moving Chelsea forward. He's such an accomplished midfielder.

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Dominated Hull's midfielders with his physicality. Constantly looking to get on the ball until he was subbed on the hour.

  • Hull City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (10/10):

    Whipped a brilliant finish into the bottom corner, then scored directly from a corner, and his third came with a superb forward's finish. A magnificent hat-trick. 

    Liam Delap (8/10):

    Missed such a presentable chance early on and threatened to lose his head. Three assists in the second half, the second of which was an illustration of the player Chelsea want him to be, as his strength and power came to the fore.

    Estevao (7/10):

    A truly awful miss that brought back memories of Fernando Torres' failure to score against Manchester United but he put it behind him to score the third. As an indicator of his mentality, this was a top performance, as he did not allow the setback to impact his performance.

    Alejandro Garnacho (7/10):

    Missed a huge chance just eight minutes in but he always wanted the ball, and his close control caused the Hull backline nightmares.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Hull City v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Josh Acheampong (6/10):

    On for Caicedo. Slotted right in.

    Enzo Fernandez (6/10):

    Replaced James in the second half.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (6/10):

    Came on for Fofana.

    Jesse Derry (N/A):

    On for his debut. 

    Shumaira Mheuka (N/A):

    Late debut.

    Liam Rosenior (7/10):

    A fine win at his old haunt. His team selection allowed for rotation, and his side's attack purred their way through this game, before substitutions interrupted the flow. A solid night's work.

Championship
Hull crest
Hull
HUL
Queens Park Rangers crest
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Burnley crest
Burnley
BUR