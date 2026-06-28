Chelsea in talks with Granit Xhaka's representatives over shock transfer as Xabi Alonso eyes reunion with ex-Bayer Leverkusen pupil

In a move that would represent a significant U-turn in their recent recruitment strategy, Chelsea have made contact with Xhaka’s camp - per BBC Sport. The 33-year-old midfielder was instrumental for Sunderland last season, playing 34 times as he captained the Black Cats to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

Despite being under contract until 2028, the lure of working with Xabi Alonso again is thought to be a major factor for the Swiss captain.

The duo shared a highly successful period in the Bundesliga, and Alonso is said to be keen to bring Xhaka's veteran presence to a dressing room that has lacked senior leadership. While personal terms have not yet been agreed, the midfielder is understood to be open to the switch, even as he focuses on Switzerland's World Cup campaign.







