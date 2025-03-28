This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly 'in talks' over bid to buy UK newspaper Daily Telegraph with media mogul Nick Montgomery Chelsea Premier League Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly are reportedly "in talks" over a joint-bid to buy UK newspaper Daily Telegraph with media mogul Nick Montgomery. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Boehly's Eldridge Media Holdings in talks to take over Telegraph

Deutsche Numis acting as investment advisor to Boehly

Has already met Montgomery to discuss the buyout Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League CHE TOT Match preview