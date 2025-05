This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Chelsea-bound Willian Estevao scores another stunning long-range goal for Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores win Estevao Palmeiras Chelsea Copa Libertadores Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Cerro Porteno Premier League Chelsea-bound Palmeiras star Willian Estevao has showcased his abilities yet again after scoring another long range strike in the Copa Libertadores. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Estevao scores screamer for Palmeiras

Helps Palmeiras in 2-0 Copa Libertadores win

Set to join Chelsea in the summer from Brazilian side Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask