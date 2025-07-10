This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'We've been cheated!' - Nemanja Vidic blasts Man Utd for over-paying on transfer fees and salaries and blames former chief executive for recruitment failures N. Vidic Manchester United Premier League Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has declared that the club have been "cheated" by rival clubs and players in transfer fees and salaries. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Serbian criticises club's transfer dealings

Former captain believes Woodward lacked experience

Thinks United should have hired former players Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies MUN LEE Match preview