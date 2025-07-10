'We've been cheated!' - Nemanja Vidic blasts Man Utd for over-paying on transfer fees and salaries and blames former chief executive for recruitment failures
Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic has declared that the club have been "cheated" by rival clubs and players in transfer fees and salaries.
- Serbian criticises club's transfer dealings
- Former captain believes Woodward lacked experience
- Thinks United should have hired former players